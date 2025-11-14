Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 27.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.02% to Rs 66.10 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres declined 27.60% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.02% to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.1076.8813.5219.849.2312.928.1612.166.959.60

