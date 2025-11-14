Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 9.62 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 95.40% to Rs 20.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.6211.6666.1161.9217.9414.3617.6714.0920.3810.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News