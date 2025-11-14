Shalby consolidated net profit rises 147.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 285.43 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 147.49% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 285.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.285.43267.5414.5812.2036.4430.5519.0713.708.393.39

