Sensex, Nifty rally for 5th day; PSU bank shares rally; VIX slides 1.84%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor gains today, extending their winning streak to a fifth straight session. After trading in the red for most of the day, the Sensex and Nifty50 staged a sharp rebound in the final half hour, supported by strong buying in PSU bank stocks. Market sentiment also improved following the NDAs victory in the Bihar Election 2025.

The Nifty settled above the 25,900 level. PSU bank, pharma and FMCG shares advanced while IT, metal and auto shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 84.11 points or 0.10% to 84,562.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 30.90 points or 0.12% to 25,910.05. In five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.61% while the Nifty added 1.63%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.03%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,772 shares rose and 2,305 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.84% to 11.94. NDA Paints Bihar Saffron: Counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is in its final stretch, with clear trends now visible for all 243 constituencies across the state. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains firmly aheadBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 94 seats, Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on 83 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJPRV] on 20 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha [RSHTLKM] on 4 seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAMS] on 5 seats.

In the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) camp, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leads on 25 seats, Indian National Congress (INC) on 3, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on 1 seat, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on 1 seat, and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)(L)] on 1 seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is ahead on 6 seats. New Listings: Shares of Pine Labs were settled at Rs 251.30 on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.71% as compared with the issue price of Rs 221. The stock was listed at Rs 242, exhibiting a premium of 9.5% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 283.70 and a low of 234.05. On the BSE, over 147.21 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Economy: The annual inflation rate, based on the All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI), declined by 1.21% (provisional) in October 2025 compared with October 2024. This negative inflation reading was primarily driven by a decrease in the prices of food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, mineral oils, and basic metals. IPO Update: Capillary Technologies India received bids for 22,81,525 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.27 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 3,02,76,62,566 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 45.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share. Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 1,00,28,265 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU bank index added 1.17% to 8,399.90. The index fell 0.68% in the previous trading session. Canara Bank (up 1.94%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.9%), State Bank of India (up 1.51%), Bank of India (up 1.45%), Central Bank of India (up 1.36%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.32%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.93%), Union Bank of India (up 0.57%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.5%) added. On the other hand, UCO Bank (down 0.49%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.1%) and Indian Bank (down 0.03%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Hero Motocorp rose 0.46%. The companys standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Tata Motors fell 1.27% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 867 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 498 crore in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations increased 5.99% YoY Rs 18,585 crore in Q2 FY26. MRF shed 0.55%. The company reported an 11.67% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 525.64 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 470.70 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 7.23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,378.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Muthoot Finance soared 9.93% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 90.4% to Rs 2,420.63 crore on a 47.9% increase in total income to Rs 7,332.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

MAN Industries (India) jumped 11.37% after the company reported a 16.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 37 crore on a 3.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 834 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Titagarh Rail Systems rose 0.49%. The company reported a 54.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 80.69 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 24.40% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 799.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. KRBL soared 12.94% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 67.6% to Rs 172.11 crore on an 18.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,511.08 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Tolins Tyres dropped 10.32% after the company reported a 27.60% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.95 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 9.60 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Apollo Tyres declined 3.55% after the company reported a 13.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 258.05 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,831.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. B. L. Kashyap and Sons dropped 6.35% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 9.38 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 32.86% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 355.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Global Markets: European stocks traded lower on Friday amid concerns over global growth and diminishing expectations of an additional U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut this year. Asian markets ended lower, tracking losses on Wall Street, as technology stocks weakened and uncertainty over potential US Fed rate cuts weighed on sentiment. The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar after the finance minister said Friday that the countrys FX authorities will consult major market players, including the national pension fund and key exporters, on ways to stabilize the won, according to media reports. According to the report, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told senior economic officials that steps were needed to tackle the structural mismatch in U.S. dollar supply and demand, amid growing concerns over currency market volatility.

In China, fixed-asset investment, including real estate, contracted 1.7% in the first ten months of the year, deepening from a 0.5% decline recorded in the JanuarySeptember period. Industrial output grew 4.9% year-on-year in October, easing from a 6.5% rise in the previous month and marking the weakest annual pace since August 2024. Retail sales increased 2.9% year-on-year in October, slightly lower than the 3% growth registered in September. Meanwhile, the regions gross domestic product rose just 0.2% in the third quarter, following a modest 0.1% expansion in the second quarter, underscoring persistent pressure on economic momentum. Overnight in the U.S., all three major averages closed lower as investors continued to sell shares of technology companies, especially those in the artificial intelligence trade, amid worries about their valuations. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.29% to close at 22,870.36.