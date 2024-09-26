Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX tumbled 7.12% to 11.84.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 26,285.25, a premium of 62.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 26,216.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 211.90 points or 0.81% to 26,216.05.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.12% to 11.84.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Sep 26: Meta Connect highlights, iPhone 15 sale, Lava O3 and more

LIVE: Will ensure development works stalled due to arrest are back on track, says Arvind Kejriwal

Google restricts creation of new accounts for Russian users, says report

CDSCO flags substandard batches in over 50 commonly prescribed drugs

Domestic Violence Act is applicable to every woman: Supreme Court

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story