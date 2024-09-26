Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 7.12% to 11.84.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 26,285.25, a premium of 62.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 26,216.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 211.90 points or 0.81% to 26,216.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.12% to 11.84.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.