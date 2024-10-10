Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SpiceJet launches new UDAN flights connecting Shivamogga with Chennai and Hyderabad

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
SpiceJet announced the commencement of new UDAN flights connecting Shivamogga in Karnataka with Chennai and Hyderabad, starting from 10 October 2024.

This launch marks Shivamogga's addition as a new station on SpiceJet's domestic network and is the airline's first new destination following its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which has bolstered the airline's expansion and growth plans.

The new flights will operate daily, except Tuesdays, providing convenient travel options for passengers between Shivamogga and major metro cities, thereby encouraging tourism, trade, and regional development.

Additionally, SpiceJet is launching a double daily flight service connecting the key cities of Chennai and Kochi, also starting from October 10, 2024. This increased frequency will cater to the high demand for travel between these two important destinations.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

