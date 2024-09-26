Intellect launches eMACH.ai Retail 6DX for Middle Eastern market

Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC), the business unit of Intellect Design Arena focusing on Procurement and Retail technologies, announced the launch of the world's most comprehensive AI-driven in-store retail technology, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, for the Middle East market. The platform is built with a flexible architecture, enabling swift and seamless integration with third-party applications. This adaptability elevates experiences across various retail formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and fashion or lifestyle stores. eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is built with 23 Events, 13 Microservices, and 55 APIs on Cloud, delivering exceptional performance and maximising returns for retailers. This advanced platform enhances customer experiences with a seamless, intuitive shopping journey driven by over a decade of deep domain expertise, refined through successful partnerships with clients across global markets. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

eMACH.ai Retail 6DX leverages cuttiedge artificial intelligence to revolutionise in-store operations. By utilising AI-powered predictive analytics, it empowers retailers to anticipate customer needs, optimise inventory levels, and personalise promotions with pinpoint accuracy. AI-driven insights enable businesses to detect trends in real time, streamline supply chain processes, and make data-driven decisions that enhance customer experiences. These AI capabilities allow retailers to stay competitive, delivering frictionless, personalised shopping journeys that drive loyalty and engagement.

The retail landscape in the Middle East is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rapid digital adoption, evolving consumer preferences, and a strong push toward omnichannel experiences. As the region emerges as a global hub for innovation, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is designed to redefine the future of retail, enabling businesses to seamlessly scale, optimise operations, and leverage data-driven insights to create truly immersive and tailored customer experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News