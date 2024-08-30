Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX dropped 3.45% as shares advanced.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,398.45, a premium of 162.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,235.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 83.95 points or 0.33% to 25,235.90.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.70% to 13.42.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains on Saturday: Southern Railway

Adani Ports to acquire 80% stake in Astro Offshore for $185 million

ED attaches Rs 834 cr land of Emaar India, MGF Developments under PMLA

Key infra sectors' growth slows down to 6.1% in July, shows govt data

CAG, General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia sign pact for mutual support

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story