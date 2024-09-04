Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX rallied 3.86% to 14.38.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,251, a premium of 52.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,198.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 81.15 points or 0.32% to 25,198.70.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.86% to 14.38.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India must rethink ships, infra for stronger maritime governance: Sanyal

J&K's statehood snatched to help two billionaires, says Rahul in Jammu

HSBC Mutual Fund unveils new export-themed equity scheme: Check details

Premium

Large funding rounds over $100 million see resurgence among Indian startups

Kolkata rape-murder case updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing tomorrow

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story