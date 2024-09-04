Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 3.86% to 14.38.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,251, a premium of 52.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,198.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 81.15 points or 0.32% to 25,198.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.86% to 14.38.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.