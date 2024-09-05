Prestige Estates Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd and PCBL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2024. CCL Products (India) Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd and PCBL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prestige Estates Projects Ltd crashed 5.29% to Rs 1770.7 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 55461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43044 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd tumbled 4.85% to Rs 790.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29517 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd lost 4.31% to Rs 1271. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5152 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd fell 3.81% to Rs 1059.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47287 shares in the past one month.

PCBL Ltd shed 3.65% to Rs 491.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News