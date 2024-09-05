Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies spurts after bagging orders worth Rs 217 cr

Premier Energies spurts after bagging orders worth Rs 217 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Premier Energies surged 15.41% to Rs 972 after the company received an order from Uttar Pradesh Department of Agriculture for the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems across various districts in the state.

This initiative falls under Component-B of PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers in India

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning with 5 years comprehensive warranty of 8,085 solar water pumping systems in Uttar Pradesh (AP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The said order is worth Rs 217 crore and it will be completed on or before March 2025.

The shares of Premier Energies entered the stock market on 3 September 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 991, a premium of 120.22% to the issue price, Rs 450 per share.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 198.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 31.33 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 1,657.37 crore, steeply higher than Rs 611.02 crore in Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO for Rs 1,100 cr to open for subscription on Sep 10

Gig hiring to soar by 20% in festive season, e-commerce may lead: Indeed

Appreciate Centre's 'clear stand and focus' towards electric cars: Mercedes

Freight rates rise as India-Bangladesh trade gathers pace: Shriram Mobility

LIVE news: 4 Army personnel dead after vehicle plunges into gorge in Sikkim's Pakyong

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story