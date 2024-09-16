Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, Vedanta and LIC Housing Finance were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,434.80, a premium of 51.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,383.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 27.25 points or 0.11% to 25,383.75

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.71% to 12.46.

Reliance Industries, Vedanta and LIC Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 4-1 KOR in 4th QTR; CHN beat PAK

Godrej Consumer MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati throws weight behind Dhaval Buch

Salesforce unveils 'Agentforce' AI agents to enhance employee productivity

Haryana, J-K polls highlights: Article 370 has become history, cannot come back, says Amit Shah

LIVE news: In first 100 days of my third term, Opposition insulted me, says PM Modi

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story