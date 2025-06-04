Nifty set for a tepid start

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 10 points higher in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 2,853.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,907.97 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10376.45 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Asian shares climbed following a tech-led rally on Wall Street, with Nvidia once again in the spotlight. South Korean stocks led the charge after opposition leader Lee Jae-myung won the presidential election. The Kospi surged over 2%, hitting its highest level since August 2024, as markets cheered expectations of bold fiscal stimulus and a more pragmatic stance on international trade.

Over in Australia, GDP growth came in at 1.3% year-on-year for Q1 2025. It's the same pace as the previous quarter, signaling steady but subdued momentum. In the US, all three major indices closed higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.58%, the Dow added 0.51%, and the Nasdaq outperformed with a 0.81% gain. Nvidia shares jumped more than 2% as investors continued to digest last weeks blockbuster earnings. On the policy front, President Trump signed off on higher tariffs, doubling duties on steel and aluminum imports to 50%. He cited the move as a step to deter dumping and strengthen US producers. Notably, the UK was granted an exemption, sticking to the previous 25% rate under a trade deal signed in May.

Labor market data also impressed. The latest JOLTS report showed job openings at 7.39 million, topping estimates of 7.11 million and up from 7.2 million in the previous month. All eyes now turn to Fridays non-farm payrolls for the next big clue on the Feds rate path. Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks ended deep in the red on Tuesday, marking their third consecutive day of losses. The mood on Dalal Street turned sour as global trade tensions escalated following the U.S. decision to hike tariffs on steel and aluminium. The move spooked investors, especially given its implications for Indian exporters. Adding fuel to the fire, weak manufacturing data from both the U.S. and China pointed to cooling global demand. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 636.24 points or 0.78% to 80,737.51. The Nifty 50 index dropped 174.10 points or 0.70% to 24,542.50. In the three consecutive sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined 1.1% and 1.17%, respectively.