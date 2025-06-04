Delhi weather update: Yellow alert issued for light rain; AQI at 178

ALSO READ: Mizoram issues advisory against visits till June 13 amid heavy rain

From 5 June onwards, weather conditions are forecast to stabilise with partly cloudy skies and rising temperatures. Daytime temperatures are set to touch 38 to 40 degrees Celsius between 5 and 8 June. Despite the trend, IMD has clearly stated that no heatwave conditions are likely over the next seven days. Winds are expected to shift north-westerly later in the week, with moderate speeds of 20 to 30 kmph.Meanwhile, several northeastern states remain severely impacted by floods and landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, with the death toll rising to 47 and over 633,000 people affected as of Tuesday. Assam has reported the highest number of fatalities at 17, including five from landslides in and around Guwahati. Arunachal Pradesh has recorded 12 deaths, followed by six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, three in Sikkim, two in Tripura, and one in Nagaland.