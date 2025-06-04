Jindal Saw, Rallis India, Ugro Capital in focus ahead of June 5 ex-date

Jindal Saw, Rallis India, and Ugro Capital will be in focus today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, June 5, 2025. In light of the recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors.

It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the mentioned stocks are the same.

Shares trading ex-date for final dividend

Jindal Saw has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share and Rallis India ₹2.5 per share, according to corporate action data on BSE. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 5, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date for all four companies.

Ugro Capital has announced a rights issue involving 2,46,51,744 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹400 crore. The issue price is set at ₹162 per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of ₹152 per share. The entire issue price will be payable at the time of making the application in the issue.