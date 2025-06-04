Home / Markets / News / Jindal Saw, Rallis India, Ugro Capital in focus ahead of June 5 ex-date

Jindal Saw, Rallis India, Ugro Capital in focus ahead of June 5 ex-date

Ex-dividend stocks: Jindal Saw has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share and Rallis India ₹2.5 per share, according to corporate action data on BSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Jindal Saw, Rallis India, and Ugro Capital will be in focus today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, June 5, 2025. In light of the recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors.
 
It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the mentioned stocks are the same. 

Shares trading ex-date for final dividend

Jindal Saw has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share and Rallis India ₹2.5 per share, according to corporate action data on BSE. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 5, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date for all four companies.
  
A final dividend is the amount given by a company to its shareholders after the end of its financial year, based on its full-year profits, and approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Rights issue

Ugro Capital has announced a rights issue involving 2,46,51,744 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹400 crore. 
 
The issue price is set at ₹162 per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of ₹152 per share. The entire issue price will be payable at the time of making the application in the issue. 
 
Right entitlement ratio is 50 rights equity shares for every 189 shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company, as on the Record Date.
 
A rights issue is a way for a company to raise additional capital by offering new shares to its existing shareholders, usually at a discounted price, in proportion to their current holdings.
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

