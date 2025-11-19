Nifty settles above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

The domestic equity indices ended with substantial gains today, driven by strong buying in IT stocks. Investor sentiment was further boosted by optimism surrounding the proposed India-US trade pact. Additionally, global investors appear to be trimming exposure to AI-focused stocks and redirecting funds toward emerging markets such as India.The Nifty ended above the 26,050 mark.

IT, PSU bank and healthcare shares advanced, while realty, oil & gas and media shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 513.45 points or 0.61% to 85,186.47. The Nifty 50 index advanced 142.60 points or 0.55% to 26,052.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.39%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,842 shares rose and 2,337 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.01% to 11.97. IPO Update: Excelsoft Technologies received bids for 3,46,79,625 shares as against 3,07,01,754 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Wednesday (19 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 November 2025 and it will close on 21 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 114 and 120 per share.

New Listings: Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India were at Rs 491.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 23.73% as compared with the issue price of Rs 397. The stock was listed at Rs 498, exhibiting a premium of 25.44% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 517 and a low of 497.95. On the BSE, over 148.62 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index surged 2.97% to 37,044.65. The index declined 1.10% in the past trading session. Coforge (up 4.41%), HCL Technologies (up 4.19%), Infosys (up 3.69%), Persistent Systems (up 3.6%), LTIMindtree (up 3.53%), Wipro (up 2.18%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.95%), Mphasis (up 1.89%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.83%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.89%) advanced.

Infosys rallied 3.69% after investors positioned themselves ahead of the companys Rs 18,000 crore share buyback opening on 20 November 2025. The buyback window will remain open until 26 November 2025. The IT major plans to repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares, or 2.41% of its capital, at Rs 1,800 per share through the tender offer route. The buyback price stands about 17% above the latest market level. Shareholders on record as of 14 November 2025 will be eligible to participate. Stocks in Spotlight: Waaree Energies dropped 3.54% after the company reported that officials from the Income Tax Department had visited several of its offices and facilities across India.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences shed 0.58%. The company said that its multi-product manufacturing facility at Mangalore, Karnataka has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). G R Infraprojects rose 0.21%. The company has received an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 262.28 crore for gauge conversion of 38.9 km on the Kosamba-Umarpada section of Western Railways. Ice Make Refrigeration advanced 2.92% after the company announced the appointment of M. Srinivas Reddy as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective 14 November 2025. Goel Construction Company shed 0.31%. The company secured an order worth Rs 173.25 crore from Aditya Birla Group for civil, WHRS, post-clinkerization, and safety works at the Pali Cement Works unit in Rajasthan.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rallied 3.69%. The firm has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the companys push for sustainable maritime solutions. Choice International added 2.10% after the companys subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Service (CCSPL) has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultant, strengthening its advisory and consultancy capabilities across key infrastructure sectors. RPSG Ventures slipped 1.28%. The company said that its board has approved the proposed acquisition of 40% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of FSP Design, at an enterprise value of Rs 455.17 crore. Captain Polyplast shed 0.84%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 8.17 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of 300 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

Concord Control Systems jumped 5.55% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls, has secured a Rs 19.17-crore order from Indian Railways for the supply, installation and commissioning of a Loco wireless control system. Adani Energy Solutions declined 2.03%. The company said that it has received letter of intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting for the establishment of a transmission system for evacuation of power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda, Gujarat under Phase-V (Part C). NTPC Green Energy added 0.15%. The company has announced the commercial operation of a 75.5 MW capacity from its Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat, which is part of a larger 1255 MW initiative under the CPSU scheme.

Marksans Pharma slipped 1.82%. The company has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marksans Pharma Inc., has received final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Loperamide Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 2 mg (OTC). Loperamide Hydrochloride is an anti-diarrhoeal medication used to manage symptoms of acute and chronic diarrhea, strengthening Marksans Pharmas portfolio in the US generic pharmaceutical market. Global Markets: Most European markets advanced on Wednesday after the U.K.s annual inflation rate eased to 3.6% in October, boosting expectations of a potential Christmas rate cut by the Bank of England. Investors are also awaiting key earnings releases from Sage Group, Severn Trent, and Smiths Group, while Nvidias upcoming earnings report remains another major focus.

Most Asian markets ended lower, tracking Wall Street declines as concerns over artificial intelligence valuations continued to pressure tech stocks. In Japan, concern over ballooning government spending plans has sent long-end bonds sliding and yields to record highs. A 20-year auction later on Wednesday will be closely watched and benchmark 10-year yields hit a 17-year top of 1.765%. On Wall Street, stocks fell again on Tuesday as technology shares continued to retreat on concerns about valuations of artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 498.50 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 46,091.74. The S&P 500 lost 0.83% to end the day at 6,617.32. It was the broad-based indexs fourth straight losing session, making for its longest slide since August.

The Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.21% to finish at 22,432.85. At their lows of the session, the blue-chip Dow was lower by nearly 700 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively. A big AI partnership announced Tuesday failed to lift related stocks like such deals have in the past. AI-startup Anthropic said it will spend $30 billion with Microsoft and, in turn, Microsoft and Nvidia will invest billions in Anthropic. Nvidia and Microsoft remained deep in the red following the deal. Simultaneously doubts are growing that the U.S. will cut interest rates again in December and investors worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's falling approval rating could drive fiscal spending and possibly stoke inflation.