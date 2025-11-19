Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil India said that it has signed technology service agreement with Total Energies to explore activities in deep and ultra-deepwater offshore frontiers of Indian sedimentary basins.

The agreement established a framework to leverage TotalEnergies world-class expertise in deep & ultradeep water exploration value chain across OILs current & future offshore portfolio. It includes the ongoing appraisal programme of gas find in the shallow offshore blocks in Andaman Basin, as well as exploration activities in OILs OALP-IX Ultradeep water blocks in Mahanadi & KrishnaGodavari basins.

The agreement also covers evaluation of opportunities in the ongoing OALP X and future bid rounds , additionally to providing support during stratigraphic well-drilling initiative in offshore Category-II & III basins.

Oil India a Maharatna CPSE of the Government of India, is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various exploration & production (E&P)-related services for oil blocks.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 29.1% to Rs 1428.83 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 8,394.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip added 0.73% to Rs 436.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Rico Auto Industries jumps 43% in nine days

Captain Polyplast gains after bagging Rs 8-cr solar pumping systems order

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story