Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Oil India said that it has signed technology service agreement with Total Energies to explore activities in deep and ultra-deepwater offshore frontiers of Indian sedimentary basins.

The agreement established a framework to leverage TotalEnergies world-class expertise in deep & ultradeep water exploration value chain across OILs current & future offshore portfolio. It includes the ongoing appraisal programme of gas find in the shallow offshore blocks in Andaman Basin, as well as exploration activities in OILs OALP-IX Ultradeep water blocks in Mahanadi & KrishnaGodavari basins.

The agreement also covers evaluation of opportunities in the ongoing OALP X and future bid rounds , additionally to providing support during stratigraphic well-drilling initiative in offshore Category-II & III basins.