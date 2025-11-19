Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark edges up 0.18%

China benchmark edges up 0.18%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, failing to hold onto early gains after a three-day sell-off as investors awaited Nvidia earnings, the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting held on October 28-, and the delayed September jobs report.

The dollar index managed to hold ground amid fading hopes of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Gold ticked higher as risk-off mood in financial markets helped buoy safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Oil prices fell on oversupply worries after industry data showed higher crude inventories in the United States.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.18 percent to 3,946.74 as China successfully raised 4 billion euros in a bond sale that attracted record demand.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.38 percent to 25,830.65, slipping for a fourth day running amid lingering concerns about artificial intelligence valuations and a deepening dispute between China and Japan.

Xiaomi plunged 4.8 percent after it warned of higher smartphone prices to due to surging memory chip costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 1.45 times

Oil India inks pact with Total Energies for deepwater exploration in India

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Nifty November futures trade at premium

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story