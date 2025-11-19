China benchmark edges up 0.18%

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, failing to hold onto early gains after a three-day sell-off as investors awaited Nvidia earnings, the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting held on October 28-, and the delayed September jobs report.

The dollar index managed to hold ground amid fading hopes of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Gold ticked higher as risk-off mood in financial markets helped buoy safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Oil prices fell on oversupply worries after industry data showed higher crude inventories in the United States.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.18 percent to 3,946.74 as China successfully raised 4 billion euros in a bond sale that attracted record demand.