Nikkei average drops 0.34%

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Japanese markets fell for a fourth day as investors awaited Nvidia earnings for fresh insights into whether AI spending is delivering meaningful returns. Concerns over a sharp rise in Japanese government bond yields also weighed on markets.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.34 percent to 48,537.70 while the broader Topix index settled 0.17 percent lower at 3,245.58.

Among the top losers, silicon wafer manufacturer Sumco Corp slumped 6.3 percent and IC substrate giant Ibiden tumbled 4.1 percent.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

