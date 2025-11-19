Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 1.45 times

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 1.45 times

The offer received bids for 4.45 crore shares as against 3.07 crore shares on offer.

Excelsoft Technologies received bids for 4,45,38,250 shares as against 3,07,01,754 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (19 November 2025) The issue was subscribed1.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 November 2025 and it will close on 21 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 114 and 120 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and offer for sale of Rs 320 crore. Excelsoft proposes to utilise Rs 61.7 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for purchase of land and construction of new building at the Mysore property, Rs 39.5 crore for up-gradation including external electrical systems of its existing facility at Mysore, Rs 54.6 crore towards up-gradation of the companys IT Infrastructure and the balance will be utilized to fund growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purpose.

Excelsoft Technologies is a vertical software as a service (SaaS) company specializing in the learning and assessment market. The company provides technology-based solutions across diverse learning and assessment segments through long-term contracts with enterprise clients worldwide.

The companys products and services are classified into four business verticals including assessment & proctoring solutions, learning & students success systems, educational technology services and learning, design & content services.

Excelsoft serves a diverse range of clients, including educational publishers, universities, schools, government agencies, defence organizations, and businesses. The company catered to 76 clients spread across 19 countries as on August 31, 2025. With operations in India, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK, and the USA, the company collaborates with over 200 organizations and impacts more than 30 million learners worldwide.

As much as 31.5% of the revenue was contributed by assessment & proctoring solutions, 11.27% by learning & students success systems, 51.46% by educational technology services, and the balance 5.75% by learning, design & content services in Q1FY2026.

Ahead of the IPO, on 18 November 2025, the company raised Rs 149.99 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 1.24 crore shares at Rs 120 each to 10 anchor investors.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.01 crore and sales of Rs 55.72 crore.

