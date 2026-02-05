Nifty slides below 25,650 mark; consumer durables share decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the early afternoon, snapping a three-day rally as investors resorted to profit booking at higher levels. Broader market indices mirrored the weak trend and traded under pressure.

The Nifty traded below the 25,650 mark. Consumer Durables shares declined after advancing for previous three consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 405.66 points or 0.48% to 83,412.03. The Nifty 50 index fell 134.95 points or 0.52% to 25,641.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.81% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index tanked 1.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,449 shares rose and 2,345 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged. RBI MPC: The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel has started its three-day meeting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday. The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 1.38% to 35,883.80. The index added 4.82% in the previous three consecutive trading session. Dixon Technologies (India) (down 4.02%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.49%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 3.2%), Titan Company (down 1.54%), PG Electroplast (down 1.48%), Blue Star (down 1.47%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.96%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.96%), Bata India (down 0.84%) and Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.81%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Cummins India added 2.78%. The company has reported an 11.84% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 453.10 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 514crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations shed 1.15% year-on-year to Rs 3,006.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Tata Power Company declined 2.30% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 25.1% to Rs 771.98 crore on 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,948.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Mitsu Chem Plast rose 5.29% after the company entered into a global supplier agreement with Poland's Arjohuntleigh Polska Sp. z o.o., following a year-long validation and approval process.

Trent advanced 2.22% after the company reported a 36.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 639.71 crore on 15.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5259.46 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Global Markets: Asia market mostly fell Thursday as the tech sell-off on Wall Street gained momentum, with cryptocurrencies also falling. Bitcoin declined more than 3%, hovering just above the $73,000 level, after falling below that mark earlier. The S&P 500 fell on Wednesday as the sell-off in technology stocks intensified. The broad market index slid 0.51% and closed at 6,882.72, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 260.31 points, or 0.53%, and settled at 49,501.30. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.51% to end at 22,904.58.