Volumes spurt at Adani Power Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Oberoi Realty Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 October 2025.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 1020.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.92% to Rs.156.10. Volumes stood at 32.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 66455 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8387 shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.1,670.50. Volumes stood at 9822 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 39.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.86 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.290.95. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd clocked volume of 3401 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock gained 5.48% to Rs.6,774.80. Volumes stood at 509 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd registered volume of 4300 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.5,851.00. Volumes stood at 1362 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

