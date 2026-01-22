Nifty tad above 25,300 level; PSU bank shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade, tracking a rally in global markets amid improved investor sentiment. The Nifty traded a tad above the 25,300 level. PSU bank stocks advanced after declining in the previous three trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 458.54 points or 0.56% to 82,368.17. The Nifty 50 index rose 150.10 points or 0.60% to 25,306.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.04%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,870 shares rose and 838 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

Result Today: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (up 0.24%), Adani Energy Solutions (up 3.23%), Alivus Life Sciences (down 0.78%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.71%), Adani Total Gas (up 2.18%), Bandhan Bank (up 1.20%), BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle (up 5.41%), Borana Weaves (up 3.23%), Computer Age Management Services (up 1.83%), Cigniti Technologies (up 4.27%), Coforge (up 2.91%), Cyient (up 0.24%), DLF (down 0.13%), Go Digit General Insurance (up 1.73%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.87%), Home First Finance Company India (up 0.09%), Ideaforge Technology (up 0.97%), Indian Bank (up 2.36%), InterGlobe Aviation (up 1.18%), Infobeans Technologies (up 10.04%), Le Travenues Technology (down 2.13%), Mphasis (up 2.99%), Orient Electric (up 2.88%), Premier Energies (up 2.60%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.02%), Steel Strips Wheels (up 2.33%), Syngene International (up 0.61%), Tanla Platforms (up 1.67%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up 3.60%), V-Mart Retail (up 0.54%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.37%), Zensar Technologies (up 2.71%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 2.54% to 9,002.55. The index rose 2.11% after declining over the previous three trading sessions. Bank of India (up 4.61%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.63%), Canara Bank (up 2.58%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.47%), Indian Bank (up 1.95%), Union Bank of India (up 1.92%), State Bank of India (up 1.86%), UCO Bank (up 1.36%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.33%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.22%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: Dr Reddys Laboratories rose 5.50%. The company reported a 14.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1209.8 crore despite a 4.4% jump in revenue to Rs 8,716.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.