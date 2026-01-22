HPCL Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 4,072 cr

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)'s standalone net profit jumped 34.72% to Rs 4,072.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 3,022.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company's total income (excluding excise duty) rose 5.23% YoY to Rs 1,15,740.02 crore during the December 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,412.68 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 34.96% compared to the same quarter last year.

The gross refining margin (GRMs) jumped to US $8.85 per barrel in Q3 FY26 from US $6.01 per barrel in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, HPCLs refineries recorded a crude throughput of 6.38 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q3 FY26, representing a 1.39% growth over 6.47 MMT in Q3 FY25.

The companys Q3 FY26 sales, including exports, stood at 13.34 MMT, registering a 3.7% year-on-year increase, while domestic sales grew 3.1%. Combined sales of petrol (MS) and diesel (HSD) reached 8.07 MMT, up 2.6% YoY, and total LPG sales (domestic and non-domestic) rose 8.9% to 2.52 MMT. Pipeline throughput during the quarter was 6.24 MM. On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 4.34% in Q3 FY26 from 3.76% in Q3 FY25. Similarly, the net profit margin rose to 3.27%, up from 2.54% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Capital expenditure in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 4,976 crore, taking cumulative capex for the first nine months of FY26 to Rs 11,094 crore. The spending was focused on strengthening refining and marketing infrastructure, including investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures to add capacities, develop new business lines and improve operating efficiencies.

Under its network expansion and outreach initiatives, the company commissioned 321 retail outlets in Q3 FY26, taking the total network to 24,572 outlets. It also added five new LPG distributors during the quarter, raising the total to 6,389. In the city gas distribution (CGD) segment, the company laid 793 inch-km of steel pipelines and 194 km of MDPE pipelines in Q3 FY26, taking cumulative lengths to 14,026 inch-km and 4,593 km, respectively, and added 12,457 domestic PNG connections, with the total reaching 1,45,867. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, production of hydrocarbons as well as providing services for management of E&P Blocks.