Nifty trades above 24,700; RBI MPC keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with tiny gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,700 level after hitting the day's low of 24,620.50 in the morning trade. Media shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. In other key decision on expected lines, CRR to be cut in two tranches of 25 basis points each in two fortnights beginning December 14 and December 28.

At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 72.22 points or 0.09% to 81,838.08. The Nifty 50 index added 16.55 points or 0.07% to 24,724.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.44%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,326 shares rose and 1,292 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Suraksha Diagnostics were currently trading at Rs 433.20 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.77% as compared with the issue price of Rs 273.

The scrip was listed at Rs 437, exhibiting a discount of 0.90% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 449 and a low of 426.65. On the BSE, over 2.50 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index slipped 1.15% to 2,059.95. The index fell 1.14% in two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (down 2.55%), Tips Music (down 1.77%), Dish TV India (down 1.22%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.93%), Den Networks (down 0.2%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.12%) declined.

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 1.57%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.78%) and Saregama India (up 0.34%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cummins India rose 0.69%. The companys chief financial officer, Ajay Shriram Patil has resigned due to personal reasons, with effect from 9 January 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilder & Engineer (GRSE) added 1.70% after the company has signed contract for the construction and delivery of the second ship from a series of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels in Germany. In September, the company had secured an order for the construction and delivery of four additional multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each.

