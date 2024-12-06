Nifty trades above 24,700; RBI MPC keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. In other key decision on expected lines, CRR to be cut in two tranches of 25 basis points each in two fortnights beginning December 14 and December 28.
At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 72.22 points or 0.09% to 81,838.08. The Nifty 50 index added 16.55 points or 0.07% to 24,724.95.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.44%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,326 shares rose and 1,292 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Suraksha Diagnostics were currently trading at Rs 433.20 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.77% as compared with the issue price of Rs 273.
The scrip was listed at Rs 437, exhibiting a discount of 0.90% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 449 and a low of 426.65. On the BSE, over 2.50 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index slipped 1.15% to 2,059.95. The index fell 1.14% in two consecutive trading sessions.
PVR Inox (down 2.55%), Tips Music (down 1.77%), Dish TV India (down 1.22%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.93%), Den Networks (down 0.2%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.12%) declined.
On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 1.57%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.78%) and Saregama India (up 0.34%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Cummins India rose 0.69%. The companys chief financial officer, Ajay Shriram Patil has resigned due to personal reasons, with effect from 9 January 2025.
Garden Reach Shipbuilder & Engineer (GRSE) added 1.70% after the company has signed contract for the construction and delivery of the second ship from a series of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels in Germany. In September, the company had secured an order for the construction and delivery of four additional multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each.
