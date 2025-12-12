Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares advance for 3rd day

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares advance for 3rd day

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Metal shares extended gains for three consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 177.22 points or 0.24% to 84,995.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 108.40 points or 0.42% to 26,006.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.53%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,469 shares rose and 1,169 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.98% to 10,258.90. The index added 1.44% in the three consecutive trading session.

Hindustan Copper (up 3.61%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.1%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.01%), Tata Steel (up 1.92%), Vedanta (up 1.67%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.58%), Jindal Steel (up 1.53%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.31%) and JSW Steel (up 1.21%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 1.02% after the company announced that it has secured a cable supply order worth Rs 75.14 crore from Amara Raja Infra for the supply of HT and LT cables.

Astra Microwave Products advanced 1.41% after the company secured a procurement order for Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 10.44% after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract worth Rs 74.99 crore from Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

