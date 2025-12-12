Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares advance for 3rd day

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 177.22 points or 0.24% to 84,995.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 108.40 points or 0.42% to 26,006.95.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.53%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,469 shares rose and 1,169 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.98% to 10,258.90. The index added 1.44% in the three consecutive trading session.
Hindustan Copper (up 3.61%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.1%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.01%), Tata Steel (up 1.92%), Vedanta (up 1.67%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.58%), Jindal Steel (up 1.53%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.31%) and JSW Steel (up 1.21%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 1.02% after the company announced that it has secured a cable supply order worth Rs 75.14 crore from Amara Raja Infra for the supply of HT and LT cables.
Astra Microwave Products advanced 1.41% after the company secured a procurement order for Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 10.44% after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract worth Rs 74.99 crore from Jammu & Kashmir Bank.
