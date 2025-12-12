NBCC gains after securing Rs 289-cr orders from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro

NBCC (India) rose 1.02% to Rs 109.45 after the company announced that it has received new orders worth a total of Rs 289.39 crore, including major contracts from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro.

According to the companys exchange filing, NBCC secured an order valued at Rs 255.50 crore from NALCO. The contract covers planning, designing and execution of a wide range of civil, electrical and water supply works, along with horticultural activities, construction and repair of RCC and civil structures, dismantling of existing buildings, development of civic amenities and other infrastructure works across NALCO offices and townships.

Additionally, the company received a Rs 33.89-crore order from SAIL Bokaro for the desilting of Cooling Pond 1, including both hot and cold water chambers.