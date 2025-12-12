Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC gains after securing Rs 289-cr orders from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro

NBCC gains after securing Rs 289-cr orders from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
NBCC (India) rose 1.02% to Rs 109.45 after the company announced that it has received new orders worth a total of Rs 289.39 crore, including major contracts from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro.

According to the companys exchange filing, NBCC secured an order valued at Rs 255.50 crore from NALCO. The contract covers planning, designing and execution of a wide range of civil, electrical and water supply works, along with horticultural activities, construction and repair of RCC and civil structures, dismantling of existing buildings, development of civic amenities and other infrastructure works across NALCO offices and townships.

Additionally, the company received a Rs 33.89-crore order from SAIL Bokaro for the desilting of Cooling Pond 1, including both hot and cold water chambers.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

