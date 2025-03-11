Nifty trades below 22,450; private bank shares decline

The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in mid-morning trade, reflecting a widespread sell-off across global markets, fueled by increasing concerns about a potential U.S. recession. The Nifty traded below the 22,450 mark. Private Bank shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 139.90 points, or 0.19%, to 73,977.91. The Nifty 50 index lost 22.70 points, or 0.10%, to 22,437.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.71%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,343 shares rose and 2,348 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Private Bank index dropped 1.25% to 23,850.50. The index fell 1.94% in three consecutive trading sessions.

IndusInd Bank (down 21.23%), City Union Bank (down 3.83%), Bandhan Bank (down 3.63%), RBL Bank (down 1.57%), IDFC First Bank (down 1.10%) and Axis Bank (down 0.52%) declined.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank (up 1.73%), HDFC Bank (up 0.20%) and Federal Bank (up 0.10%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Innovators Facade Systems slipped 2.49% after the company informed that Raman Shivchand Sharma, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), has tendered his resignation, effective from 1st March 2025.

Centum Electronics surged 11.84% after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,219.65 per equity share.

Macrotech Developers jumped 5.05% after following the media reports of a key land acquisition in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks tumbled for a third straight session on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street losses as fears grew that tariffs and political upheaval could derail growth in the world's largest economy.

Investor concerns deepened over a potential slowdown in US economic expansion after President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions and continued to cut spending while unsettling long-standing geopolitical alliances.

In Japan, fresh government data showed the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.2% in Q4, down from an earlier estimate of 2.8%. However, the reading remained well above the previous quarters 1.2% expansion. Quarter-on-quarter, GDP growth was revised slightly lower to 0.6% from 0.7%, still ahead of the prior 0.3% pace.

On Wall Street, US stocks nosedived Monday, with the S&P 500 dropping 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 2%, and the NASDAQ Composite plunging 4%largely driven by steep declines in major tech stocks.

Tesla Inc. led the selloff with a 15% plunge, while NVIDIA Corporation fell 5.1%. Broadcom Inc. shed 5.4%, and Arm Holdings declined 7.3%.

Bond markets reacted sharply, with 10-year Treasury yields slipping as investors bet that an economic slowdown could push the Federal Reserve

