Volumes spurt at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Max Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 87653 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10470 shares

IndusInd Bank Ltd, HEG Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 March 2025.

Max Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 87653 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10470 shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.1,074.75. Volumes stood at 3374 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 13.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock slipped 21.83% to Rs.704.00. Volumes stood at 4.49 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46284 shares. The stock increased 6.68% to Rs.413.05. Volumes stood at 31867 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 24649 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9620 shares. The stock gained 5.22% to Rs.1,444.00. Volumes stood at 6527 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Tube Investments of India Ltd saw volume of 19451 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9271 shares. The stock increased 6.41% to Rs.2,889.50. Volumes stood at 6777 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News