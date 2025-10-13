Nifty trades below 25,200 level; European mrkt advance

The Key equity indices traded with modest losses in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. FMCG, IT and consumer durables shares declined, while PSU bank and private bank shares advanced.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 295.13 points or 0.36% to 82,205.69. The Nifty 50 index fell 93.70 points or 0.37% to 25,191.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.55%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 2,660 shares rose and 1,487 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 1.55%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.16%), InterGlobe Aviation (up 0.99%), Shriram Finance (up 0.85%) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.61%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Motors (down 2.42%), Infosys (down 1.81%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.38%), Wipro (down 1.36%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.35%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 2.54% after its consolidated net profit tanked 11.37% to Rs 685.01 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 772.97 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 1.93% to Rs 16,676.30 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 16,359.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services jumped 3.58% after the company announced that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its affiliate 238 Plan Associates LLC have invested Rs 198 crore through a preferential allotment. Signatureglobal (India) shed 0.10%. The company said that during Q2 FY26, pre-sales amounted to Rs 2,010 crore, which is lower by 28% as compared with the pre-sales value of Rs 2,780 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Advait Energy Transitions rose 1.68% after its subsidiary, Advait Greenergy, entered into an agreement with the Government of Gujarat aimed at promoting investments under the states flagship Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.

Global Markets: European market opened higher on Monday, with mining stocks rebounding as traders kept a close eye on a new trade dispute brewing between the U.S. and China. Asian shares tanked after the U.S. and China tightened trade restrictions and exchanged sharp accusations, reigniting tensions between the worlds two largest economies. Chinas Ministry of Commerce reportedly said on Sunday that the country was "not afraid of a trade war, responding to U.S. President Donald Trumps vow to impose punitive new tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing also reportedly accused Washington of a "textbook double standard following Trump's threat to levy an additional 100% tariff after China imposed fresh export controls on rare earth minerals.

In a Truth Social post later that day, Trump appeared to temper his tone, suggesting the administration may not follow through with a massive increase of tariffs on China. However, the remarks did little to calm markets. On Friday, U.S. equities tumbled amid escalating trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 878.82 points, or 1.9%, to close at 45,479.60. The S&P 500 slid 2.71% to 6,552.51, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.56% to 22,204.43marking the S&Ps steepest one-day decline since April 10. For the week, the Dow lost 2.7%, the S&P 500 shed 2.4%, and the Nasdaq fell 2.5%. The sell-off deepened after Trump announced plans for additional tariffs and new export controls on critical U.S.-made software, a move that sent Big Tech stocks sharply lower and reignited fears of a renewed trade war with China.