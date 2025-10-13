Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Conditons favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon says IMD

Conditons favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon says IMD

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated in a latest update that conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of the country during the 1st half of the week. Simultaneously with the setting in of easterly & northeasterly winds over Southern peninsular India, south & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over south east peninsular region during the same period. Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over South Peninsular India during next 4-5 days, says IMD.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.53%, up for fifth straight session

RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story