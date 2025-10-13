Conditons favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated in a latest update that conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of the country during the 1st half of the week. Simultaneously with the setting in of easterly & northeasterly winds over Southern peninsular India, south & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over south east peninsular region during the same period. Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over South Peninsular India during next 4-5 days, says IMD.

