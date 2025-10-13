RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Smt. Sonali Sen Gupta as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 09, 2025. Prior to being promoted as ED, Gupta was serving as Regional Director for Karnataka at Bangalore Regional Office. She has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in areas of Financial Inclusion, Human Resource Management, Banking Regulation and Supervision. She has represented the Reserve Bank in G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and OECD International Network on Financial Education (INFE) and has served as a Director on the board of National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE). She has also served as a member of various other internal and external Committees. She is RBIs Nominee Director on the Board of Indian Overseas Bank. Gupta will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Inspection Department.

