Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Sonali Sen Gupta as new Executive Director

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Smt. Sonali Sen Gupta as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 09, 2025. Prior to being promoted as ED, Gupta was serving as Regional Director for Karnataka at Bangalore Regional Office. She has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in areas of Financial Inclusion, Human Resource Management, Banking Regulation and Supervision. She has represented the Reserve Bank in G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and OECD International Network on Financial Education (INFE) and has served as a Director on the board of National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE). She has also served as a member of various other internal and external Committees. She is RBIs Nominee Director on the Board of Indian Overseas Bank. Gupta will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Inspection Department.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Subex spurts 18% in two days on contract wins

Fredun Pharma gains after launching new product

Avenue Supermarts slides as Q2 PAT tanks 11% QoQ to Rs 685 cr

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Man Industries at 'A/A1' with 'stable' outlok

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story