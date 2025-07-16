Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 126.86 points or 0.15% to 82,450.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 41.65 points or 0.17% to 25,155.25.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.20%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,133 shares rose and 1,435 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.
Results Today:
Tech Mahindra (up 0.58%), ITC Hotels (up 0.55%), Angel One(up 1.26%), D. B. Corp (down 0.70%), Le Travenues Technology (up 2.70%), Kalpataru (up 0.75%), and L&T Technology Services (up 0.54%) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index declined 0.81% to 9,336. The index jumped 0.31% in the past two trading sessions.
Jindal Stainless (down 1.45%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.05%), Tata Steel (down 0.96%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.88%), Vedanta (down 0.79%), JSW Steel (down 0.75%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.68%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.66%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.36%) and Hindustan Copper (down 0.31%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 8.05% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 68.92% to Rs 31.03 on a 5.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 530.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
HDB Financial Services slipped 2.67% after the company reported a 2.40% decline in net profit to Rs 567.70 crore, despite a 14.97% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,465.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.
Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.20%. The company has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Erode, Tamil Nadu. The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.
