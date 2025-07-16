Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor losses in morning trade. Investors are monitoring the tariff development, and ongoing corporate earnings. Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. Metal shares dropped after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 126.86 points or 0.15% to 82,450.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 41.65 points or 0.17% to 25,155.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.20%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,133 shares rose and 1,435 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

Results Today:

Tech Mahindra (up 0.58%), ITC Hotels (up 0.55%), Angel One(up 1.26%), D. B. Corp (down 0.70%), Le Travenues Technology (up 2.70%), Kalpataru (up 0.75%), and L&T Technology Services (up 0.54%) will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 0.81% to 9,336. The index jumped 0.31% in the past two trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (down 1.45%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.05%), Tata Steel (down 0.96%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.88%), Vedanta (down 0.79%), JSW Steel (down 0.75%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.68%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.66%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.36%) and Hindustan Copper (down 0.31%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 8.05% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 68.92% to Rs 31.03 on a 5.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 530.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

HDB Financial Services slipped 2.67% after the company reported a 2.40% decline in net profit to Rs 567.70 crore, despite a 14.97% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,465.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.20%. The company has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Erode, Tamil Nadu. The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Health ministry issues advisory to display Oil and Sugar Boards in workplaces to promote healthier dietary habits

HDB Financial Services dips as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY in FY26

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI clears USFDA inspection

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Hathway Cable rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 31 cr

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story