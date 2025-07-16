Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tech stocks surged on Nvidia-led semiconductor gains, lifting the Nasdaq while broader markets fell amid housing, oil and banking sector declines.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 37.47 points (0.2%) to a new record closing high of 20,677.80, the S&P 500 fell 24.80 points (0.4%) to 6,243.76 and the Dow slumped 436.36 points (1%) to 44,023.29.

Nasdaq increased due to amid strength in the semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.3% gain posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Nvidia (NVDA) helped lead the sector higher, with the AI darling surging by 4% to a record closing high after indicating it will "soon" resume H20 AI chip sales to China.

Housing stocks moved sharply lower, resulting in a 3.3% plunge by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. Oil service stocks also slumped amid a decrease by the price of crude oil, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 3.1%. Banking, pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks also saw considerable weakness, contributing to the pullback by the broader markets.

Labor department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June. Its consumer price index rose by 0.3% in June after inching up by 0.1% in May. The annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.7% in June from 2.4% in July. It also said the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, edged up by 0.2% in June after creeping up by 0.1% in May. Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, with concerns about President Donald Trump's trade wars still hanging over the markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.6%, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and fell by 0.4%. The major European markets moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7%, the French CAC 40 Index decreased by 0.4% and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.4%.

In the bond market, treasuries saw considerable weakness following the inflation data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.2 bps to a one-month closing high of 4.48%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hathway Cable rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story