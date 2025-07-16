Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI clears USFDA inspection

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI clears USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Shilpa Medicare announced that its Unit VI, Dabaspet, Bengaluru, has received EIR with VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification, from USFDA, for the GMP inspection which was conducted from 24-30 October 2024.

This facility is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage and distribution of two types of complex dosage forms - Oral Dissolving Films and Transdermal Systems.

The Unit is already approved by EMA, Europe; MHRA, UK; SFDA, Saudi and TGA, Australia.

This Unit is currently supplying Oral Film products to US and other markets. Transdermal products have been filed in the European market.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

