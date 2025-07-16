Hathway Cable rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 5.71% to Rs 16.67 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 68.92% to Rs 31.03 on a 5.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 530.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 59.27% year on year (YoY) to Rs 40.28 crore during the quarter under review.

Total expenses rose 4.93% to Rs 527.95 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, pay channel cost stood at Rs 268.94 crore (up 12.73% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 67.85 crore (down 5.59% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from dealing in securities was at Rs 21.40 crore (down 40.05% YoY), while revenue from the cable television segment stood at Rs 361.83 crore (up 7.64% YoY) and revenue from broadband business was at Rs 147.27 crore (down 2.59% YoY) during the period under review.