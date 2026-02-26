Nifty trades below 25,450 mark; European mrkt decline

The domestic equity benchmarks trade with modest losses in the afternoon trade amid a shift toward a risk-off sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 25,450 mark after hitting days high of 25,572.95 in early afternoon trade.

Pharma, auto and metal shares advanced while media, FMCG and realty stocks declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 171.97 points or 0.21% to 82,104.10. The Nifty 50 index fell 62.05 points or 0.24% to 25,420.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.20%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,937 shares rose and 2,053 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 0.07% to 13.50. Gainers & Losers: Tata Motors PV (up 2.21%), Max Healthcare (up 1.56%), Bharat Electronics (BEL) (up 1.46%), Eicher Motors (up 1.23%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (up 0.90%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.56%), Trent (down 1.53%), NTPC (down 1.52%), Coal India (down 1.44%) and Wipro (down 1.22%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Sundaram Clayton jumped 6.84% after the companys board approved the appointment of R Venkatesh as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 April 2026. b The development comes after board approved the resignation of Vivek S Joshi as CEO with effect from 31st march 2026, due to personal reasons.

Aurobindo Pharma rose 0.64% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Everolimus tablets. Capillary Technologies India declined 1.07%. The company has announced the acquisition of Session M Inc., a U.S.-based loyalty and customer engagement platform, from payments giant Mastercard Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $20 million. Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell 1.04%. The company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg.

Balu Forge Industries hit an upper circuit of 10% after it has entered into a legally binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the supply of empty artillery shells from its greenfield manufacturing facility in Belgaum, Karnataka. Tejas Networks soared 13.38% after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios. E2E Networks added 2.71% after the company announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares. Global Markets: European market declined as investors awaited a raft of corporate earnings from major regional players, including Deutsche Telekom, Schneider Electric, Allianz, Rolls-Royce Holdings, AXA, Munich Re, London Stock Exchange Group, Stellantis and Covestro.

Asian markets traded mixed with South Korea and Japan stocks hitting record highs Wednesday, after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street that was fueled by easing concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption to select industries. U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, led by gains in Advanced Micro Devices and software stocks, as investors fears around artificial intelligence disruption to certain industries eased. The S&P 500 advanced 0.77% to close at 6,890.07, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.04% and settled at 22,863.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 370.44 points, or 0.76%, and ended at 49,174.50. Shares of AMD jumped 8.8% after Meta Platforms announced a multiyear deal with the semiconductor company. The new partnership entails deploying up to 6 gigawatts of AMDs graphics processing units for AI data centers. Meta will also invest in AMD through a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of the chipmaker.