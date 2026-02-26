Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSP Steel & Power successfully exits CDR framework

MSP Steel & Power successfully exits CDR framework

Image
Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
MSP Steel & Power announced that the Company has successfully discharged all restructuring obligations including full and final settlements of the approved Right of Recompense (RoR) amount to all consortium lenders, in accordance with the restructuring terms under the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) framework. This marks the company's successful exit from the Corporate Debt Restructuring / Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) restructuring.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.16%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

BSE Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.75%, up for third straight session

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story