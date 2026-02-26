MSP Steel & Power successfully exits CDR framework

MSP Steel & Power announced that the Company has successfully discharged all restructuring obligations including full and final settlements of the approved Right of Recompense (RoR) amount to all consortium lenders, in accordance with the restructuring terms under the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) framework. This marks the company's successful exit from the Corporate Debt Restructuring / Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) restructuring.

