SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of SNS Properties & Leasing rose 133.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

