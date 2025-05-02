Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.46% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.46% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 18.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.434.8618.5114.82-6.29-11.11-1.845.200.04-0.37-0.190.40-0.01-0.42-0.320.320.70-0.460.390.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News