NIIT Learning Systems partners with Litmos

NIIT Learning Systems announced a strategic partnership with Litmos, a learning solutions company. Litmos serves more than 30 million users across 150 countries in 37 languages. The company's solutions include an intuitive LMS, extensive learning content libraries, workflow tool integrations, and comprehensive support services.

This partnership enables companies to transform their L&D strategies through technology-driven, learner-centered solutions that build stronger, more agile workforces. By combining NIIT MTS' expertise in managed learning services with Litmos' powerful platform, organizations can drive performance improvement and achieve lasting business impact.

The collaboration extends robust L&D solutions across North America, Europe, and emerging markets worldwide. Organizations will gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools supporting skill development, compliance training, leadership growth, and employee engagement - all within a unified learning ecosystem.