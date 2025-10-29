S&P 500 marks third consecutive record close

US Fed kicks off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, US-China trade deal remains in focus

The US stocks scaled up new record highs on Tuesday as investors focussed on earnings and looked to the Federal Reserve meeting to confirm interest rate cuts and a further decline in borrowing costs. Overall mood stayed supported on expectations around the Trump-Xi meeting, which could ease trade tensions and steady global demand outlook. The Nasdaq advanced 190.04 points or 0.8% to 23,827.49, the Dow climbed 161.78 points or 0.3% to 47,706.37 and the S&P 500 0.2%, notching its third consecutive record close. Nvidia (NVDA) led the way higher, providing a lift to the markets as CEO Jensen Huang gave the keynote address at its GTC event. The counter rose 5% to a record high as Huang said the AI industry has turned a corner while announcing a flurry of new partnerships.