Nikkei advances 0.80%

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese markets snapped a three-day losing streak as the yen weakened, and investors hoped that U.S. President Trump's tech blockade on China will spring a leak.

The Nikkei average jumped 0.80 percent to 37,747.45 while the broader Topix index settled 0.51 percent higher at 2,785.13.

Advantest climbed 1.9 percent and Screen Holdings rallied 2.2 percent after AI rally frontrunner Nvidia ed a chip-based market advance on Wall Street overnight. Toyota Industries Corp plummeted almost 12 percent after a privatization deal.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

