Western Carriers gains on Rs 28-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Western Carriers (India) rose 1.53% to Rs 112.70 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 27.73 crore from Jindal Stainless (JSL) for trailer hiring and trip-based container movement within the JSL plant in Jajpur, Odish

The contract, valued at Rs 27.73 crore, is scheduled to be executed over a period of two years.

Western Carriers (India) is a player in the Indian logistics industry and engaged in providing single, multimodal, and other transportation services, warehousing, and other ancillary services.

On the financial front, the companys consolidated net profit declined 41.8% to Rs 14.08 crore, despite a 6.7% rise in net sales to Rs 428.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.