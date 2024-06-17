Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikkei Ends Lower By 1.83%

Nikkei Ends Lower By 1.83%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets led regional losses as the Bank of Japan's delay in normalization of policy raised concerns about the economic outlook.

There was also some disappointment on the data front after core machinery orders fell in April for the first time in three months.

The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 886.3 billion yen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On a yearly basis, core machinery orders rose 0.7 percent after gaining 2.7 percent in the previous month.

The Nikkei average slumped 1.83 percent to 38,102.44 while the broader Topix index settled 1.70 percent lower at 2,700.01.

Toyota Motor shed 2.7 percent amid continued fallout from a testing scandal while Honda Motor, Nissan, Suzuki and Mazda lost 3-4 percent. Chip-related shares also underperformed, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest falling 3-4 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Japan Nikkei extends gain on weaker yen

Japan Nikkei tumbles on Middle East tensions

Japan Nikkei extends gain on Tuesday

Japan Nikkei gains 0.21%

Japan Nikkei extends gain to third day

Chinese Stocks Fell After Mixed Economic Data

Vishnu Prakash bags LoA for Rs 91-crore railway project

European Commission exempts HFCL from anti-dumping duties

Butterfly Gandhimathi appoints Swetha Sagar as manager &amp; CBO

Nandan Denim board OKs 1:10 stock split

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story