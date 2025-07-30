Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 124.16% to Rs 92.60 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 34.47% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 124.16% to Rs 92.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.92.6041.319.5110.2211.606.9811.196.666.714.99

