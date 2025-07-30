Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 220.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.53% to Rs 745.43 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton rose 220.64% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.53% to Rs 745.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 639.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.745.43639.707.644.2770.1041.3143.5415.2633.0910.32

