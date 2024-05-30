Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 933.89 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 45.59% to Rs 214.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 933.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.89% to Rs 883.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 690.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 4353.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3530.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales933.89790.14 18 4353.863530.44 23 OPM %20.1219.24 -20.4922.76 - PBDT247.26186.85 32 1080.25942.60 15 PBT210.84149.43 41 934.30788.97 18 NP214.16147.10 46 883.04690.47 28

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

