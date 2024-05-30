Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 933.89 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 45.59% to Rs 214.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 933.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.89% to Rs 883.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 690.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 4353.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3530.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

933.89790.144353.863530.4420.1219.2420.4922.76247.26186.851080.25942.60210.84149.43934.30788.97214.16147.10883.04690.47

