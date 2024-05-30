Pakka consolidated net profit declines 31.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.87% to Rs 94.58 crore

Net profit of Pakka declined 31.61% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.87% to Rs 94.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 43.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 404.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

94.58111.10404.74408.3119.3218.1520.2219.4318.7519.2481.4179.6715.1216.0267.3766.938.0711.8043.4046.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News