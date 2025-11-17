NILE consolidated net profit rises 38.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 273.99 crore

Net profit of NILE rose 38.59% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 273.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.273.99251.686.395.0117.1812.3016.2211.3311.608.37

